Rise and Phight: 5/4/2023

This is one of those days where an off day just stinks. After a series where they looked almost helpless against the Dodgers, it would have been good to just go back out and play, but instead they get to stew on a horrid loss like yesterday’s. They’ll be back at it tomorrow.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The need for starting pitching with the Phillies is growing as Ranger Suarez nears his return.
- As exciting as Bryce Harper’s return to the team is, he’s going to need a decent sized adjustment period.
- Dollar dog nights are almost over in Citizens Bank Park, but they’re available all season long at these places.
MLB news:
- A pitcher that may have been a popular trade target this coming trade season is headed under the knife.
- One month in, how do the players still feel about the new rules in the game?
- The Braves may have just suffered a blow to their rotation last night as Kyle Wright left the game early.
- Robbie Ray has undergone Tommy John surgery, a tough break for the Mariners.
