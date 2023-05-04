 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/4/2023

May the Fourth be with you.

By Ethan Witte
This is one of those days where an off day just stinks. After a series where they looked almost helpless against the Dodgers, it would have been good to just go back out and play, but instead they get to stew on a horrid loss like yesterday’s. They’ll be back at it tomorrow.

