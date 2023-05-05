 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/5/2023

Kind of a big series this one

By Ethan Witte
It’s early still. There should be more of a “concern” feeling around this team than one of “panic”, but this series still feels like a big one for the Phillies. They played pretty poorly in Los Angeles, so coming back home and playing well against two American League teams would go a long way to easing minds. It starts with the pitching, so all eyes will be on the starters to give the team effective length.

On to the links.

