Rise and Phight: 5/8/2023

Sounds like there might be something to that whole lineup issue after all.
Lineup construction is a fickle thing these days. As much as the value of batting average has declined in the eyes of analysts these days, when a player is hitting like Kyle Schwarber was, his spot atop the lineup was untenable. Rob Thomson finally moved him out of the top spot yesterday, a move that found results, but the likelihood that he returns there soon remains high. If the team keeps winning, no changes will be made, but it was at least nice to see Thomson recognize that a change needed to be made and that he did so.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Needing a boost, the team shuffled their lineup and it worked out in a big way for them.
- We’re at the 35-game mark (which is something) and here are some observations about the team, particularly the rotation.
MLB news:
- Now that he’s really good in MLB, teams are starting to fumble over themselves about why they didn’t sign Masataka Yoshida.
- Vida Blue passed away yesterday at the age of 73. One of the few pitchers to win the Cy Young and MVP in the same season, Blue’s death makes us all feel a bit older.
- As bad as it has been for the Phillies, at least they don’t have a player they just signed for nearly $90 million that they have to move off of his current position.
- Eloy Jimenez needed emergency surgery and will be out 4-6 weeks.
- The Astros suffered a huge blow to their rotation as Luis Garcia will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Loading comments...