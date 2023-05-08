 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 5/8/2023

No days off for two weeks, now two in one week

By Ethan Witte
Sounds like there might be something to that whole lineup issue after all.

Lineup construction is a fickle thing these days. As much as the value of batting average has declined in the eyes of analysts these days, when a player is hitting like Kyle Schwarber was, his spot atop the lineup was untenable. Rob Thomson finally moved him out of the top spot yesterday, a move that found results, but the likelihood that he returns there soon remains high. If the team keeps winning, no changes will be made, but it was at least nice to see Thomson recognize that a change needed to be made and that he did so.

