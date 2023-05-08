Phillies MLR: Griff McGarry rehabs, Mick Abel dazzles

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-15, 7 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Jhailyn Ortiz - 42 AB, .310/.400/.524, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 6 BB, 9 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

Simon Muzziotti - 113 AB, .381/.403/.496, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 5 BB, 11 K, 8 SB, 3 CS

Scott Kingery - 103 AB, .233/.322/.379, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 12 BB, 30 K, 11 SB, 0 CS

Dalton Guthrie - 79 AB, .278/.380/.481, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 10 BB, 22 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Pitching Highlights:

Cristopher Sanchez - 18 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 HR, 2 HBP, 12 BB, 20 K

Hans Crouse - 13.1 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 HR, 13 BB, 16 K

Jeff Hoffman - 9 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 HR, 7 BB, 16 K

McKinley Moore - 8.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 12 BB, 16 K

Francisco Morales - 11.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, HR, 2 HBP, 8 BB, 16 K

Noah Skirrow - 24 IP, 22 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 4 HR, HBP 9 BB, 16 K

No longer on the 40-man roster, but Jhailyn Ortiz has looked quite good since getting a late start to the season. Simon Muzziotti remains a very interesting prospect and would be a real boost to the Phillies OF depth if the offensive breakout is for real. I’m going to venture to say that this will likely be Scott Kingery’s last season in the organization.

Jeff Hoffman appears on this list, but has since been called up to the Phillies. The once former Rockies top prospect can throw the ball hard and hopefully can re-ignite his career out of the bullpen for the Phils.

Reading Fightin Phils (10-16, 8.5 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 96 AB, .292/.355/.510, 6 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI, 8 BB, 27 K

Ethan Wilson - 53 AB, .377/.417/.774, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 1 SB

Johan Rojas - 106 AB, .302/.378/.425, 5 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 11 BB, 19 K, 8 SB, 3 CS

Pitching Highlights:

Mick Abel - 21.1 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, 1 HBP, 8 BB, 25 K

Brett Schulze - 10.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 HBP, 4 BB, 18 K

Ethan Lindow - 18 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 4 HR, 6 BB, 15 K

Andrew Baker - 8.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 HR, 1 HBP, 5 BB, 12 K

Andrew Schultz - 8.2 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 12 ER, HR, 2 HBP, 7 BB, 11 K

The CDLC numbers sure look great, besides the strikeout numbers of course. That will certainly not fly in AAA and certainly not in the majors. Ethan Wilson has been killing it with 5 homers in his last 10 games. Johan Rojas has been swinging the bat well, but surprising to see his stolen base numbers down from last season. If you remember, he had 62 in 130 games.

Want to know why Reading is in last place? Check out the pitching. Outside top prospect Mick Abel it has been a disaster. For reference, 2 runs and 4 walks of Abel’s season totals came in his first start of the season.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (12-11, 4 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Rixon Wingrove - 75 AB, .280/.372/.533, 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 8 BB, 26 K, 2 SB, 1 CS

Kendall Simmons - 35 AB, .314/.368/.629, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 12 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 77 AB, .286/.433/.416, 4 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 20 BB, 30 K, 6 SB, 2 CS

Casey Martin - 80 AB, .238/.337/.388, 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 11 BB, 21 K, 7 SB, 2 CS

Hao-Yu Lee - 81 AB, .259/.384/.358, 3 2B, 1 3B, HR, 7 RBI, 13 BB, 19 K, 5 SB, 1 CS

Jamari Baylor - 29 AB, 172/.229/.188, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 15 K, 1 CS

Wilfredo Flores - 49 AB, .367/.392/.408, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 3 SB, 2 CS

Pitching Highlights:

Carlos Betancourt - 17 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 8 ER, HR, HBP, 7 BB, 22 K

Rodolfo Sanchez - 10.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, HR, 9 BB, 19 K

Alex Garbrick - 11.2 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 HR, HBP, 4 BB, 16 K

Rafael Marcano - 14 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 HR, 7 BB, 16 K

Tommy McCollum - 9 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, HBP, 9 BB, 16 K

Jordi Martinez - 9.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, HR, 6 RBI, 13 K

Gunner Mayer - 13.2 IP, 15 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 13 K

Hao-Yu Lee’s breakout hasn’t quite reached High-A, but Jersey Shore will tend to do that to even the highly regarded prospects. It hasn’t slowed basher Rixon Wingrove. Former interesting prospect Kendall Simmons has had a bit of a resurgence this season, though as a 23 year old he should be hitting well for the league. Marcus Lee Sang’s K/BB splits are insane for that amount of at-bats.

Pitching hasn’t been one of the BlueClaws strong suits this season. Tommy McCollum remains very interesting if he can get those control issues under...control.

Clearwater Threshers (21-6, 5 game lead)

Hitting Highlights:

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - 88 AB, .261/.414/.466, 6 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 18 BB, 30 K, 15 SB, 2 CS

Jordan Viars - 75 AB, .160/.267/.293, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 19 K, 2 SB

Erick Brito - 70 AB, .286/.370/.386, 2 3B, HR, 10 RBI, 9 BB, 11 K, 5 SB, 3 CS

Jordan Dissin - 37 AB, .324/.444/.514, 2 2B, 1 3B, HR, 9 RBI, 7 BB, 12 K

Caleb Ricketts - 87 AB, .379/.402/.552, 8 2B, 2 2B, HR, 22 RBI, 3 BB, 11 K, 1 SB, 2 CS

Emaarion Boyd - 63 AB, .206/.351/.238, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 8 BB, 15 K, 17 SB, 3 CS

Justin Crawford - 73 AB, .315/.383/.397, 4 2B, 1 3B, 15 RBI, 8 BB, 16 K, 11 SB, 2 CS

Freylin Minyety - 53 AB, .302/.361/.358, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 6 BB, 8 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

Ricardo Rosario - 40 AB, .300/.444/.325, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 8 K, 7 SB, 3 CS

Pitching Highlights:

Alex McFarlane - 18.2 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 6 ER, HR, HBP, 12 BB, 27 K

Samuel Aldegheri - 15.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, HR, 3 HBP, 3 BB, 25 K

Wesley Moore - 13 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 23 K

Eduar Segovia - 14.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, HR, 3 HBP, 15 BB, 23 K

Orion Kerkering - 10.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, HBP, BB, 18 K

Starlyn Castillo - 12.1 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 2 HBP, 11 BB, 16 K

Wei Hui Pan - 11 IP, 3 H, 0 R, HBP, 2 BB, 15 K

Griff McGarry - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, HR, 2 K

Clearwater is good? Don’t say that too often every year. Justin Crawford keeps hitting the ball which is a good thing! The power isn’t quite there, but that will likely be the last thing to develop for the top hitting prospect. Emaaron Boyd isn’t hitting all that much, but is getting on base and his 17 steals are just 4 off the MiLB lead.

The real reason for the Threshers success? Pitching has been absolutely bonkers for them. I only highlighted a select few, but almost every pitcher seems to have found some success this season. Alex McFarlane has been the big highlight with his fastball reaching the high-90’s. Griff McGarry makes his 2023 season debut in a rehab stint. It will be great to see him get going.