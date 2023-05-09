Rise and Phight: 5/9/2023

The team has some big games coming up, starting here today with the Blue Jays. They’re a good measuring stick for where the Phillies are right now as they’re one of the better teams in the American League. Even though it’s only two games, the Phillies can see how they stack up against the best.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies announced a minor trade with the Royals yesterday, sending James McArthur to Kansas City for Junior Marin.
- The rotation has a problem with the fifth starter, so getting Ranger Suarez back will help fix that issue.
- One thing that I’ve been thinking about with Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler: has the pitch timer messed up their season a bit?
MLB news:
- The Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 season in South Korea as MLB continues to expand internationally.
- Even with all the new rules put in place this year, MLB still hasn’t curbed the proliferation of the strikeout.
- Before you know it, trade season will be upon us. Here’s a look at some players that might be on the chopping block when it hits.
