10, 9, 8: Phillies 8, Blue Jays 4

The Phillies improved to 16-19 on the season after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays by a final score of 8-4 Tuesday night at Citizen’s Bank Park. Nick Castellanos led the way offensively with a two-run home run and a double while Aaron Nola delivered his fourth quality start in his last five games.

Castellanos hooked an Alek Manoah slider just inside the left field foul pole one pitch after a high and inside 93 MPH fastball led to a short stare down in the bottom of the fourth.

Prior to that at-bat, Bryce Harper worked a seven-pitch walk. It was the Phillies’ second of seven walks on the night, the first game this season they had more than five total walks. Philadelphia entered the day 28th in total walks and 29th in walk percentage.

Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the fifth to push the lead to 3-1. Edmundo Sosa added more insurance with a two out RBI single in the sixth after Alec Bohm singled and Brandon Marsh was intentionally walked with the count already at 3-0.

Ed Sosa is 5-for-8 with 2 out and RISP on the year — Baseball Paul (@paul_boye) May 10, 2023

Marsh walked twice on the night before adding a bases loaded double to break the game open at 7-4 in the ninth inning. Bryson Stott then added an RBI fielder’s choice thanks to great baserunning from Bohm.

Aaron Nola cruised through the first two innings before allowing a run in the third on a Bo Bichette double. Bichette got him again in the sixth with an opposite field home run that made the score 4-2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then walked before Daulton Varsho singled, putting runners on first and second with no one out. Nola however was able to stop the bleeding, as he got AL player of the month Matt Chapman to ground into a fielder’s choice before striking out Brandon Belt and getting Alejandro Kirk to ground out.

Aaron Nola, 91mph Fastball and 78mph Knuckle Curve, Overlay pic.twitter.com/LkDDBvPqAl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 10, 2023

Nola maintained his velocity throughout the start, as he averaged 93 MPH on his fastball and touched 95. His average four seam velocity entering tonight was 91.6 MPH. His changeup was highly effective, generating three whiffs and six swings on 14 pitches.

Seranthony Dominguez entered the game after Nola in the seventh inning and put the game in peril. He allowed two singles and then botched a play at first base where he wasn’t ready for the toss from Bohm that brought the Blue Jays within two runs at the time. Dominguez then hit a batter before giving way to Gregory Soto with the bases loaded and one out. Soto maneuvered through the inning with just one more run allowed after an errant slider hit Chapman in a full count. The two unearned runs were charged to Dominguez’ line and snapped a streak of nine consecutive scoreless appearances.

Connor Brogdon pitched a clean eighth inning thanks to good defensive plays from Castellanos and Stott, the latter of which has not had an error in 80 games. Craig Kimbrel entered in the ninth inning and looked like his dominant self of old. He punched out two and averaged 97 on his fastball and even touched 99. Kimbrel threw 14 pitches and ten were strikes.

The Phillies will wrap up this quick two game series with Toronto tomorrow at 4:05. Zack Wheeler takes the hill across Kevin Gausman.