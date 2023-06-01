Rise and Phight: 6/1/2023

For me, the worst part about watching this team right now is the seeming disinterest they have in playing. They obviously do, but they look like they just don’t care that they’re playing poorly. It’s almost like they’re just waiting for the good baseball to kick in, starting today now that June is here. I understand the patience since the season is long and they’ll probably bounce back at some point, but they just seem like they’re not interested.
Totally subjective take, I am aware, but we’re approaching “unwatchable” status with this team rather quickly.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Alec Bohm missed last night’s game with a bad hamstring, causing whispers of a stint on the injured list, but it looks like he’ll avoid it for now.
- If he is to go on the injured list, what are the team’s options to replace him at first base, particularly against left handed pitching?
- Even with the trouble scoring runs, the manager is imploring us to remain patient with the offense.
- Of course, they could stop chasing so much.
MLB news:
- MLB has officially overtaken the Padres’ broadcasts. Here’s a little primer about what you should expect.
- The A’s are an embarrassment. What would it take to force a sale away from the current ownership group?
- Riley Greene is headed to the injured list with a stress fracture in his fibula.
