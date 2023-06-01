As Expected: Mets 4, Phillies 2

Taijuan Walker did not have the triumphant return to New York he probably hoped to have. In fact, his first performance against his former team is one he probably wants to forget entirely. Walker only lasted four innings before being replaced. Though he only gave up three runs, his velocity was down. That combined with his quick exit implies that there’s definitely something concerning happening with him. Strahm, Soto and Kimbrel combined for the other four innings of relief and were, for the most part, OK.

Despite out-hitting the Mets, the Phillies offense was once again unable to score much. It’s been nearly a week since they last scored more than four runs. Both of this game’s runs came in the first inning. Some balls and strikes calls were iffy, as they have been all season, but the reality is that the Phillies just aren’t helping themselves at the plate. Harper’s first inning walk was the only one of the game — just the third of the series — and when balls are put in play, they often lead to weak, easy outs.

A Trea Turner single, Bryce Harper walk, double steal and an E-2 have the Phillies on the scoreboard in the first inning.



Nick Castellanos' sac fly makes it 2-0. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 1, 2023

The most frustrating thing is this team is clearly capable of so much more, even with the laundry list of injuries that seems to just continue to grow. Something has to give eventually... right?

There are a lot of questions to be asked about these Phillies right now. Are there any starters capable of consistently pitching more than 5 or 6 innings? Did someone put a hex on the offense? How many more injuries can this roster handle? Is this bound to be a drag of a season where they never click? If not, who will be the hero that finally steps up and carries the team when they need it most? Will I ever get to recap a win again? (The last time I recapped a win was September 5, 2021!)

For now, it’s on to a (hopefully) easier opponent in Washington.