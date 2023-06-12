Rise and Phight: 6/12/2023

The team has been hot, beating up on the Nationals and Tigers before winning a series against the Dodgers. The starting pitching has been much better of late, save Aaron Nola’s poor start against Los Angeles.

What I can’t get over is how good Craig Kimbrel continues to look this year. He’s going to have some wobbly outings, of course, but he’s still hovering in 96-98 miles per hour zone with his fastball, complementing a curveball that is devastating at times. The team seems to have really turned him around this season, a welcome (and unexpected) development.

