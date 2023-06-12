Rise and Phight: 6/12/2023

The team has been hot, beating up on the Nationals and Tigers before winning a series against the Dodgers. The starting pitching has been much better of late, save Aaron Nola’s poor start against Los Angeles.
What I can’t get over is how good Craig Kimbrel continues to look this year. He’s going to have some wobbly outings, of course, but he’s still hovering in 96-98 miles per hour zone with his fastball, complementing a curveball that is devastating at times. The team seems to have really turned him around this season, a welcome (and unexpected) development.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Don’t look now, but it looks like the guy the Phillies gave $300 million to is finally starting to feel locked in.
- You saw glimpses of it this weekend, but it seems the pitch clock in Philadelphia is faster than anywhere else in MLB.
- Speaking of which, here is the umpire who ejected Rob Thomson this weekend explaining why he did.
MLB news:
- The trade market is taking shape, but it could get a big name in there if Marcus Stroman doesn’t agree to a contract extension.
- If you haven’t watched him yet, do yourself a favor. Watch Elly de la Cruz tonight before the Phillies are on.
- Andrew McCutchen made some history in Pittsburgh yesterday, joining the 2,000 hit club.
- The Polar Bear needs some hibernation time, heading to the injured list for a while.
