Phillies MLR: How soon do we see Griff McGarry in pinstripes?

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-29, 10.5 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Jake Cave - 31 GP, 125 AB, .384/.469/.760, 9 HR 31 RBI, 19 BB, 29 K, 1 SB

Scott Kingery - 52 GP, 187 AB, .273/.360/.433, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 23 BB, 51 K, 16 SB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 31 GP, 101 AB, .267/.377/.485, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 18 BB, 28 K, 1 SB

Simon Muzziotti - 54 GP, 211 AB, .360/.406/.488, 3 HR, 29 RBI, 16 BB, 32 K, 14 SB

Darick Hall - 7 GP, 27 AB, .296/.344/.556, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K

Rafael Marchan - 3 GP, 8 AB, .125/.364/.125, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Cristian Pache - 3 GP, 12 AB, .000/.143/.000, 2 BB, 4 K

Pitching Highlights:

Cristopher Sanchez - 49.2 IP, 43 H, 24 R, 24 ER, 6 HR, 29 BB, 47 K

Hans Crouse - 19.2 IP, 23 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 4 HR, 21 BB, 26 K

Francisco Morales - 16 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 2 HR, 15 BB, 22 K

McKinley Moore - 12 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 17 BB, 20 K

Andrew Bellatti - 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 6 K

As you can see by the pitching highlights, they are the reason why the IronPigs aren’t leading the division. The team can absolutely smash, led by AAAA superstar Jake Cave. Would be cool if he could translate that success to the majors, huh? More interestingly, Simon Muzziotti is solidifying himself as the breakout hitter in the Phillies system this season. Darick Hall, Rafael Marchan and Cristian Pache were all back from injuries and all will surely come into play in the big leagues as the season continues.

Reading Fightin Phils (21-35, 13.5 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 54 GP, 224 AB, .290/.357/.491, 11 HR, 30 RBI, 18 BB, 63 K

Ethan Wilson - 42 GP, 160, .263/.320/.500, 8 HR, 29 RBI, 12 BB, 40 K, 4 SB

Johan Rojas - 54 GP, 226 AB, .301/.355/.438, 5 HR, 30 RBI, 18 BB, 44 K, 18 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Mick Abel - 45.2 IP, 31 H, 25 R, 24 ER, 6 HR, 27 BB, 53 K

Griff McGarry - 17.2 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 HR, 8 BB, 22 K

Cristian Hernandez - 20.2 IP, 19 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 HR, 8 BB, 23 K

Ironically the worst Phillies minor-league affiliate is also the one packed with the highest ceiling products. Carlos De La Cruz is on a torrid streak in June, hitting .364/.404/.500. Mick Abel is up to 3 awful starts out of his 10 appearances so far this season. He has started June off nicely with 11 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 12 K in two starts. The control remains an issue. Griff McGarry continues to ramp up after a delayed start to the season. After getting roughed up for 6 earned runs on 5/30, he threw his best game of the season on Saturday (6/10) to the tune of 5 IP of no-hit ball with 8 strikeouts to 2 walks.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (29-27, 3.5 games back)

Hitting Highlights:

Rixon Wingrove - 50 GP, 181 AB, .249/.328/.453, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 17 BB, 65 K, 3 SB

Casey Martin - 52 GP, 182 AB, .280/.367/.456, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 23 BB, 51 K, 16 SB

Kendall Simmons - 24 GP, 90 AB, .311/.404/.600, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 26 K, 2 SB

Marcus Lee Sang - 52 GP, 186 AB, .269/.397/.414, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 39 BB, 75 K, 15 SB

Hao-Yu Lee - 28 GP, 98 AB, .286/.410/.378, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 18 BB, 22 K, 8 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Gunner Mayer - 33.2 IP, 29 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 2 HR, 20 BB, 41 K

Rafael Marcano - 34.1 IP, 33 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 4 HR, 18 BB, 37 K

Tommy McCollum - 20.1 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 18 BB, 37 K

Carlos A Francisco - 26.2 IP, 17 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 1 HR, 10 BB, 34 K

Rodolfo Sanchez - 24 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 HR, 14 BB, 32 K

Orion Kerkering - 11.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 16 K

Good news is Hao-Yu Lee is back in the lineup after being out with an injury since May 17th. Both Casey Martin and Kendall Simmons have seemed to resurrect their prospect status with their new profound penchant for hitting, with the former being a bit more surprising as he hasn’t been able to do that consistently since being drafted. Relievers Tommy McCollum and Orion Kerkering are popping up on a lot of radars and it wouldn’t surprise me if they are fast tracked to AA or even AAA by the end of the season if they keep this up.

Clearwater Threshers (40-16, 10.5 game lead)

Hitting Highlights:

Bryan Rincon - 45 GP, 154 AB, .227/.344/.403, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 27 BB, 45 K, 10 SB

Gabriel Rincones - 48 GP, 178 AB, .264/.388/.444, 5 HR, 21 RBI, 28 BB, 55 K, 24 SB

Erick Brito - 44 GP, 144 AB, .278/.350/.361, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 15 BB, 27 K, 14 SB

Jordan Dissin - 29 GP, 97 AB, .299/.438/.412, 1 HR, 17 RBI, 21 BB, 36 K

Justin Crawford - 38 GP, 149 AB, .336/.394/.436, 0 HR, 26 RBI, 13 BB, 32 K, 24 SB

Emaarion Boyd - 40 GP, 138 AB, .268/.386/.312, 0 HR, 14 RBI, 17 BB, 26 K, 33 SB

William Bergolla - 3 GP, 12 AB, .167/.231/.167, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K

Pitching Highlights:

Alex McFarlane - 42 IP, 37 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 3 HR, 24 BB, 58 K

Samuel Aldegheri - 38 IP, 37 H, 18 R, 17 ER, 3 HR, 12 BB, 51 K

Danny Wilkinson - 23.2 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 1 HR, 17 BB, 42 K

Jean Cabrera - 33.2 IP, 50 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 3 HR, 7 BB, 36 K

Estibenzon Jimenez - 30.1 IP, 25 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 5 HR, 13 BB, 31 K

Wen Hui Pan - 28.2 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 11 BB, 28 K

Starlyn Castillo - 12.1 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 11 BB, 16 K

The gruesome two-some of Alex McFarlane and Samuel Aldegheri have helped lead the Threshers to their best first half in ages. Both could be looking at midseason promotions if they keep this up. Threshers hitting has not slowed down either AND they lead the league in stolen bases as well. Justin Crawford was curiously out of the lineup this weekend and Twitter has not told me why. Top prospect William Bergolla made his stateside debut last week after putting up a .893 OPS in the DSL through 24 games. The shortstop is just 18 years old.