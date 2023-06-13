Rise and Phight: 6/13/2023

Having the first cycle since David Bell in 2004 does have some perks for us as fans. We can finally erase the memory of that faulty free agent signing, no longer subjected to the constant question of “Who was the last Phillie to hit for the cycle?” Now, there is a bona fide solid answer to that question that we can have for the next however many games.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In case you weren’t aware, J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle last night.
- As this roadtrip gets started, it finally looks like the team they’re paying $244 million for is playing like it.
- A day late with this one, but with Jose Alvarado back, the team suddenly has lots of bullpen options at their disposal.
MLB news:
- The trade deadline is coming. What are the eight factors that will create the market this year?
- With the deadline in mind, let’s start looking at some of the rumors floating around the game. First stop: Kansas City.
- A Daniel Murphy sighting!
- Trevor Story wants to come back in July as a DH, maybe play in the field by August. Who does he think he is, Bryce Harper?
