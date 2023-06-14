Dalton Guthrie Came in for Schwarber and Got a Hit: Phillies 15 Diamondbacks 3

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a tough loss, including JT Realmuto hitting for the cycle and making Jack Fritz feel like a kid in a candy store, a foul ball that was somehow called a home run at first, and Dylan Covey.

Kyle Schwarber was moved back to the leadoff spot, hoping to give the Phillies a much-needed spark. He’s had his yearly tradition of having a tremendous June but this ball won’t land until August.

Zach Davies continued to have trouble, immediately walking Trea Turner, who later stole second. Nick Castellanos wanted to join the party, ripping a single down the right field for a double, making it 2-0.

It just wasn’t the Diamondbacks inning. After a flyout from Bryce Harper, Realmuto pulled a ground ball to third but Emmanuel Rivera’s throw went into the stands, allowing Castellanos to score from second, 3-0.

After a Bryson Stott single, Alec Bohm hit a grounded to short to make it 4-0. Stott was running on the pitch which avoided the double play.

In the third, Harper hit a lazy flyball on a Davies changeup but Jake McCarthy couldn’t make the sliding catch. After a Realmuto walk, he and Harper stole to put runners on second and third.

With one out, Bohm ripped a single right back up the middle to bring Harper home. Kody Clemens then hit a flyball but Carroll forgot how many outs there were which allowed Realmuto to score without a throw, 6-0.

Stott helped add on in the 5th. On the first pitch of the fifth, Stott took a hanging slider to right center, nearly landing in the pool to make it 7-0.

With this lead, Zack Wheeler just took the ball and ran with it. The Diamondbacks could work several deep counts to force 101 pitches off Wheeler despite just one walk.

The Dbacks ranked fourth in runs scored heading into tonight’s game and Wheeler went 6 innings, one run, and seven strikeouts. With the heartbreaking loss yesterday, a stellar outing like this was needed.

He showed off some nastiness tonight including this front hip sinker that would make Aaron Nola jealous.

It took until the sixth inning for the Diamondbacks to get on the board. Carroll worked a walk and Christian Walker followed that up with a two-out double to make it 7-1.

Realmuto seems to love Chase Field, recording his second triple of the series off Joe Mantiply in the seventh. Bryson Stott recorded an RBI off a seeing-eye single past the second baseman Josh Rojas.

Luis Ortiz came up from Lehigh Valley today but struggled in his first outing back. Jake McCarthy lead off the bottom half with a triple to center field. Carson Kelly would record an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

He didn’t quite have the command of his sinker that inning but probably dealt with some effects from taking a plane ride to Arizona.

After singles from Schwarber and Turner, Castellanos and Realmuto hit a pair of doubles to extend their lead to 11-2.

Carroll pulled off the Chris Paul cut the lead down to 42 meme with a home run in the eighth (he’s such a fun player).

The game is so bad that the Diamondbacks called on a position player to pitch. Rojas showed off a funky windup, a 43 mph ephus pitch, and a 70 mph fastball the broadcast called a slider.

They tacked on four more including a two-run single from Harper to hopefully get him going.