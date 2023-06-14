Rise and Phight: 6/14/2023

Good times last night for the Phillies, pounding out 20 hits against a really good Diamondbacks team. There is always the fear that when a team has that much offense in one night, they go stale for the next few days, but it seems that a lot of the team’s big bats are heating up right now, meaning they could stay hot for a while. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Phillies news:
- Rhys Hoskins being back in the team’s dugout has helped them out a great deal, maybe even saving their season?
- This is a really interesting story about Zack Wheeler, a guy you really don’t hear much about beyond the mound.
MLB news:
- Baseball is coming to Rickwood Field in Birmingham in 2024 as the Giants and Cardinals will play the next version of the Field of Dreams game there.
- The arms race in the team’s upper levels looks like it’s about to get slowed down a little bit by MLB.
Two California legislators introduced the Moneyball Act, a way
of scoring political pointsof trying to get money for the cities who might lose MLB teams.
- Speaking of which, the Nevada Senate passed a bill to give money to the Athletics should they move there, a large hurdle for Oakland if they want to move.
