Rise and Phight: 6/14/2023

Good times last night for the Phillies, pounding out 20 hits against a really good Diamondbacks team. There is always the fear that when a team has that much offense in one night, they go stale for the next few days, but it seems that a lot of the team’s big bats are heating up right now, meaning they could stay hot for a while. We’ll just have to wait and see.

