Just like starting over - Phillies 4, Diamondbacks 3

The Phillies’ held on for the W following a late blunder from the ‘pen that nearly squandered the third straight dominant outing by the REAL staff ace.

After returning to the rotation and being eased into a regular workload in mid-May, Ranger Suarez looks to be hitting his stride. In his first three starts of the season, Ranger averaged 3.2 IP and 4 ER. In his four starts since including tonight, he has averaged 6.2 IP and 1 ER.

The Phils’ got on the board first following a leadoff triple from Bryson Stott who was brought home on a fielder’s choice grounded into by Edmundo Sosa.

Trea Turner led off the top of the third inning with a double and came into score two batters later off another fielder’s choice hit into by JT Realmuto.

Realmuto continued his hot series with a solo shot in the top of the sixth.

Ranger got a 1-2-3 seventh and everything was going swimmingly until Seranthony Dominguez came on in relief in the bottom of the eighth.

After putting runners on first and second via a double and a walk to begin the inning, Dominguez got two big fly outs. With Norristown’s own Christian Walker at the plate, Seranthony left a 2-2 slider over the plate that Walker mashed to the left field seats.

Gregory Soto would come in to relieve Dominguez and walked his first batter before recording the final out of the inning.

Craig Kimbrel handled the ninth and allowed a two-out double to D’backs’ second baseman Geraldo Perdomo, but would strand him on third to give the offense a chance in extra innings.

Brandon Marsh would come on as the designated runner in the top of the 10th. After advancing to third on an error by D’backs’ right fielder Jake McCarthy, Marsh would score on a sac fly courtesy of Nick Castellanos.

Jose Alvarado recorded his sixth save of the year as he finished Arizona off in the bottom of the 10th.

The Phillies can do no worse the split for the series but will look to win their fourth straight series tomorrow afternoon as Aaron Nola opposes D’backs’ righthander Ryne Nelson.