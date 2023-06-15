 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 6/15/2023

I’m happy already with this series

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t know about you, but I’m pretty happy with this Arizona series already. Splitting in their house of horrors was the least they could do and they’ve accomplished that already, so whatever happens today, I won’t be too mad.

Of course, it would be even nicer to have the team win the series with Aaron Nola on the mound for them. I know, I know - it’s sometimes a little too much to ask, but I remain on the “Nola is a top starting pitcher” boat. I believe in him.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...