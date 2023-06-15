Rise and Phight: 6/15/2023

Don’t know about you, but I’m pretty happy with this Arizona series already. Splitting in their house of horrors was the least they could do and they’ve accomplished that already, so whatever happens today, I won’t be too mad.
Of course, it would be even nicer to have the team win the series with Aaron Nola on the mound for them. I know, I know - it’s sometimes a little too much to ask, but I remain on the “Nola is a top starting pitcher” boat. I believe in him.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Aaron Nola has a big start (for him) today. His comments about the pitch clock need to stop starting now.
- The team had a bullpen game on Monday. With the need for a fifth starter coming up on Saturday, Rob Thomson now has a problem.
MLB news:
- Welp, looks like the Athletics move to Las Vegas is a mere signature away from reality. Such a sad ending.
- We all can see it, but this season, teams are showing that you simply cannot buy wins in the offseason.
- Anthony Volpe is the Yankees’ shortstop this season, come hell or highwater.
- The Reds have been surprisingly competent this year, but they’ll be without Nick Lodolo for a while longer.
