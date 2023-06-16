 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 6/16/2023

Let’s make sure that momentum carries into Oakland

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

A solid series win in Arizona still gets my antennae up. The A’s have been doormats for pretty much the entirety of the season, but have been playing well as of late. Having won seven of their last right, including a splitting a series against Tampa Bay, Oakland is hot. It’s exactly the type of series the team can look up and find themselves losing if they aren’t careful. It’s difficult, but they really need to win two of three this weekend.

