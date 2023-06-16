Rise and Phight: 6/16/2023

A solid series win in Arizona still gets my antennae up. The A’s have been doormats for pretty much the entirety of the season, but have been playing well as of late. Having won seven of their last right, including a splitting a series against Tampa Bay, Oakland is hot. It’s exactly the type of series the team can look up and find themselves losing if they aren’t careful. It’s difficult, but they really need to win two of three this weekend.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- When Bryce Harper talks, people listen. When Bryce Harper talks about the A’s and Las Vegas, people should really listen.
- Important news for later in the season: Andrew Painter is back on the mound (in spurts).
- Jose Alvarado threw every pitch on Wednesday night over 100 miles per hour. He is getting his rhythm back.
MLB news:
- Well, Rob Manfred talked about the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas, among other topics. It went about as well as you think it did.
- The number of Black baseball players is shrinking yet again.
- The Guardians might be the next team that MLB takes over broadcasting baseball games for as Bally continues dragging their feet.
