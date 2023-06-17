Last first win in Oaktown - Phillies 6, A’s 1

The June redemption tour stayed on script as the Phillies mashed their way to a relatively easy 6-1 victory in game one of their Oakland residency.

Taijuan Walker continued his resurgent form with an economical 8.0 IP, 100 pitch, 1 ER performance, allowing just a third-inning RBI single for his first ER allowed in 14 IP.

Walker’s job was made easier by a couple of leadoff solo shots in back to back innings to begin the game, courtesy of Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto.

53 June home runs for Kyle Schwarber in 513 career ABs pic.twitter.com/J6demIDcWg — John Foley (@2008Philz) June 17, 2023

JT Realmuto blasted a solo homer in the 2nd inning to put the #Phillies up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/JWvTCiuHKl — PHILLIES BELL (@PhilliesBell) June 17, 2023

Walker would allow a run in the bottom of the third inning after a trio of singles allowed A’s catcher Shea Langeliers to cross home plate.

Alec Bohm would record the Phillies’ third home run of the game on a two-out two-run shot to left field.

Two-run Alec Bohm blast pushes #Phillies lead out to 4-1 in 4th inning. pic.twitter.com/N2OSeHtKt5 — PHILLIES BELL (@PhilliesBell) June 17, 2023

Nick Castellanos and Harper would single back-to-back to lead off the top of the ninth and pad the score courtesy of a Bohm single to make it 6-1.

Andrew Vasquez pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to slam the door on an A’s offense that displayed not much chutzpah the whole night.

Walker recorded his seventh win of the season, good for the second best total in the National League.

Schwarber’s solo shot to begin the game was his 19th homerun of the season and sixth of the month of June.

The Phils’ penultimate game in Oakland is scheduled for tomorrow at 4:07pm. James Kaprielian will man the bump for the A’s while the Phillies have yet to disclose their opener in a probable bullpen game.