Rise and Phight: 6/19/2023

That was a big weekend for the Phillies. Coming off a solid series win in Arizona, the potential was there for them to have a bit of a letdown. While they didn’t play particularly well, they still did just enough to make sure they swept an A’s team that isn’t very good. Now, after a day off on Monday, they face a pretty big week at home against the Braves and Mets. Come out of these games winning four out of six and now you’re really cooking.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Seranthony Dominguez went on the injured list this weekend, but it shouldn’t be a long visit for him.

Interesting take about the fifth starter’s job and the impending decisions about the trade deadline coming up.

