Rise and Phight: 6/19/2023

What a weekend.

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Oakland Athletics

That was a big weekend for the Phillies. Coming off a solid series win in Arizona, the potential was there for them to have a bit of a letdown. While they didn’t play particularly well, they still did just enough to make sure they swept an A’s team that isn’t very good. Now, after a day off on Monday, they face a pretty big week at home against the Braves and Mets. Come out of these games winning four out of six and now you’re really cooking.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

