Rise and Phight: 6/2/2023

The Phillies are a bad baseball team right now.

Let’s get that out of the way, first and foremost. That doesn’t make them any less talented. It’s just undeniable that they are bad right now. Will they continue to be? Probably not. What they cannot do is keep sleepwalking away the days on the calendar.

Now, there have been some online polls, chats, and discussions that are centered on Rob Thomson and his job security. That is probably the wrong move. Thomson clearly has the confidence of the team, so firing him at this point would be a mistake.

The hitting coach though? I’m not totally on board with Kevin Long’s dismissal, but the argument to do so can be made. Would it be an overreaction? Again, probably. That’s not to say that the move would be difficult to justify. Personally, I’d still exercise some patience with the team. Time is starting to be the enemy, so they need to start stringing some wins together soon.

