Something’s gotta give: Phillies vs. Braves series preview

With a sweep of the hapless Athletics, the Phillies completed a successful western road trip through Arizona and Oakland. They’ll return home to take on a divisional opponent which is doing pretty well in its own right.

Atlanta Braves

Record: 46-26, First place in National League East

The last time they met

The Phillies visited Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend and split a four-game set. The series ended on an unfortunate note as a Sunday Night Baseball audience “enjoyed” a Dylan Covey vs. Spencer Strider “showdown” which went about as well as you would expect.

To say the #Braves are squaring up Dylan Covey doesn’t go far enough. They’re quadrilateralling him up. They’re rhombusing him up. This is bad geometry and bad pitching. #Phillies — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) May 28, 2023

Given that Cristopher Sanchez looked good in his last start, can anyone explain why Covey is still on the Phillies’ roster?

Since then?

The Braves have done well for themselves, going 14-5 since that series.

Still bottom feeders

The Braves have been winning a lot of games recently, but they haven’t been challenged much. In that 19-game span since the Phillies visited them, only three games were against a team with a winning record.

The Marlins have had the 3rd easiest schedule in all of MLB so far this year. Phillies have had the 9th toughest. Braves have had 19th toughest, Mets the 20th.https://t.co/3pNMin6grq — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) June 19, 2023

Over the past few years, the Braves have shown a remarkable ability to beat up on the lesser lights of baseball. If you try a bullpen game against them, they will absolutely tear it up on offense. Sure, beating up on bad games is what good teams do, and every win counts the same in the standings. But it will be worth watching to see what happens against a Phillies pitching staff that has been finally pitching to its potential. They (hopefully) won’t be seeing Covey this time around.

Eddie Rosario?

The Braves’ recent stretch of success has been powered by Eddie Rosario. You may remember Rosario as a solid hitter for the Twins a few years back. The Braves acquired him in a trade in 2021, and aside from a good playoff series against the Dodgers in 2021, he hasn’t done all that much in a Braves uniform. So naturally, he’s transformed into Kyle Schwarber this June.

Eddie Rosario picks up his career-high 6th RBI today with his second home run of the day ‼️



He has homered in four straight games.



(via @Braves) pic.twitter.com/fbQNZVd5H9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2023

As recently as June 1st, Rosario’s OPS was under .700 with four home runs. But he’s gone absolutely berserk this month and has homered in four straight games including two on Sunday.

As mentioned earlier, the Braves haven’t been facing the best teams the league has to offer. Is Rosario going to continue this hot streak now that he’ll be facing a better pitching staff?

I have to figure that Schwarber has taken notice that somebody is gunning for the NL Player of the Month award that he’s earned the past two Junes. Feels like we’re due for at least one leadoff home run from him this series.

The way Kyle schwarber turns into prime Barry bonds during the month of June needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/L55d7Rqv7R — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) June 17, 2023

Strider? I barely know her!

I don’t think anyone needs to be reminded of what happened the last time Spencer Strider pitched at Citizens Bank Park.

What’s that? You’d like to be reminded anyway. Sure, why not?

Strider did manage to earn a win the last time he faced the Phillies, but considering it was 7-0 before the second inning began, he wasn’t exactly pitching high-stress innings. I wonder if he’s been looking ahead to this game against the Phillies because he’s struggled in his past two starts, giving up 13 runs in nine innings.

Strider strikes out a lot of batters, but he’ll also walk his share. The Phillies haven’t always specialized in good, patient at bats this season, but they’ll need to do so on Tuesday night.

Closing thought

The Phillies have already shown they can beat good teams like the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, and they were able to hold their own against the Braves in Atlanta. The lineup will presumably have Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Darick Hall, so they’re as close to full strength as they’re going to get. It’s time to show that they’re serious about being a playoff team and win at least two out of three.