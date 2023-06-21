 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 6/21/2023

Happy summer solstice.

By Ethan Witte
Someone explain to me why Dylan Covey is still a thing.

Last night’s mind boggling bullpen moves may have been a result of the team continuing to carry Covey on the roster. As the seventh inning unfolded, it felt like more a white flag thing than anything, sending Jeff Hoffman and Andrew Vazquez out to finish things off. However, one person probably got it right.

With Cristopher Sanchez the fifth starter (for now), the team doesn’t really need to hang on to a long man in the bullpen, but they insist on making sure Covey has a spot. I just don’t understand.

