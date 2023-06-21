Rise and Phight: 6/21/2023

Someone explain to me why Dylan Covey is still a thing.

Last night’s mind boggling bullpen moves may have been a result of the team continuing to carry Covey on the roster. As the seventh inning unfolded, it felt like more a white flag thing than anything, sending Jeff Hoffman and Andrew Vazquez out to finish things off. However, one person probably got it right.

Without Dominguez, that probably should have been Marte or Sosa. Also once again you are playing a man down because you are carrying Covey and not someone like Bellatti. — Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) June 21, 2023

With Cristopher Sanchez the fifth starter (for now), the team doesn’t really need to hang on to a long man in the bullpen, but they insist on making sure Covey has a spot. I just don’t understand.

