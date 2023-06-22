Rise and Phight: 6/22/2023

You know, the fact that the team didn’t give any updates last night about what was going on with the rain delay was kind of annoying. I do believe that the teams were trying as best they could to get the game in, looking for any breaks in the rain.

They just never came.

The weather outlook for this weekend doesn’t look a whole lot better for any of the other games, so we had better prepare ourselves for a lot of late season doubleheaders on the docket if that is going to be MLB’s plan. Not ideal, of course, but thanks to the balanced schedule, that’s all the team can do.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

Well, they may not have played a game, but there is still some news about the team!

Hey, let’s hear it for your favorite Phillies prospect and mine, Carlos De La Cruz. Dude is on a heater right now.

MLB news: