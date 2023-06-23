 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 6/23/2023

It’s hard to get up for this Mets series after.....all.....that

By Ethan Witte
What a disappointing series against the Braves. The differences in both teams were pretty stark, even if the scores suggest the games were close. One could probably point to the fact that the Phillies offense must still be on the West Coast seeing as how they haven’t shown up in a few days. Had they been humming like they were in Arizona, maybe this was more of a series, but the two teams just looked like they were in quite different places.

Or the Phillies could just play someone else in left field. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

