Rise and Phight: 6/23/2023

What a disappointing series against the Braves. The differences in both teams were pretty stark, even if the scores suggest the games were close. One could probably point to the fact that the Phillies offense must still be on the West Coast seeing as how they haven’t shown up in a few days. Had they been humming like they were in Arizona, maybe this was more of a series, but the two teams just looked like they were in quite different places.
Or the Phillies could just play someone else in left field. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember that age discrimination case I mentioned yesterday? One of them is the scout who brought Scott Rolen to the organization.
- A profile on Chase Utley, perhaps the most unlikely person you’d think was an ambassador for MLB in England.
MLB news:
- Two nights, two plays at the plate that were questionable overturns. Is it time to start looking at the rules again?
- The Rays are giving Wander Franco a two game timeout because of how he has handled his frustrations on the field.
- This article on sinkers is around a week old, but I still find it very interesting considering the changes that have happened in how teams want pitchers to throw.
