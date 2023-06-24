Rise and Phight: 6/24/2023

You might think I’m going to talk about the Phillies here, but you are wrong. Instead, let’s talk about Elly de la Cruz.
This man is an incredible show to watch right now. His cycle last night propelled the Reds to a thrilling victory over the Braves in maybe the best game of the season of any team so far. I’ll admit that I was paying more attention to that game than I was the Phillies game, but it was worth it. There will come an adjustment period by the league to what he is doing right now, but holy moly is that guy fun to watch.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It seems the media has taken to the idea that the Phillies should trade for Paul Goldschmidt. This going to be a thing?
- The team needs power. Darick Hall might just be the solution that they need.
- The team’s plans for Clearwater are starting to really ramp up as they look to expand the complex down there.
MLB news:
- Someone just needs to stop asking Rob Manfred about the Oakland A’s. It’d be the best solution for everyone involved.
- Ralph is at it again, proposing several trades that need to happen for teams that will unlikely consider selling.
- However, the Mets did make a move yesterday, trading Eduardo Escobar to the Angels for some minor league arms.
