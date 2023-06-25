Gamethread 6/25: Mets at Phillies

The Phillies had a great chance to ensure a series win yesterday, but their offense once again struggled to cash in on opportunities. Going 1-8 with RISP and hitting into three doubles plays is not a formula to win many games. Nevertheless, Philadelphia can still win the series behind former Met Zack Wheeler against former Phillie (prospect) Carlos Carrasco.

Here’s the lineup for the Phillies:

And here’s how the Mets lineup:

Did you hit into a double play while reading this?