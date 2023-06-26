Rise and Phight 6/26/2023

Well, that was a doozy of a ballgame yesterday. Just when it looked like the Phillies were going to end their homestand on a miserable note, the Mets were able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory to give the Phillies the series.

If we’re being honest, the Phillies probably should’ve been swept over the weekend. Their bats struggled to produce, and their pitchers faltered in some key moments the entire series. But the Mets were kind enough to hand the Phillies two games, and the Phillies graciously accepted.

On to the links!

Phillies links

MLB Links