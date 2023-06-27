Gamethread 6/27: Phillies at Cubs

The Phillies will take on the Cubs tonight at 8:00 PM EST, that is if the game isn’t smoked out. It seems Chicago is now dealing with the effects of the smoke from Canadian wildfires that postponed a Phillies-Tigers game at Citizens Bank Park earlier this month.
If the game does take place, it will be the first time the Phillies will return to Wrigley Field after a near season-ending disaster of a series in late September last year. While still fighting to hold the final Wild Card spot, the Phillies were swept out of the North side and scored a total of three runs in three games while going 2-22 with RISP. Those offensive problems feel eerily similar to what the team has been going through over the last week, Mets incompetence aside.
Here’s how the Phillies lineup:
Chi-Town #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 27, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/9i3tVz6Qks
And here’s the lineup for the Cubs:
Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 27, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/lwPn0z0jen
Discuss in the comments below as we await official word on the game’s status.
Loading comments...