Gamethread 6/27: Phillies at Cubs

The Phillies will take on the Cubs tonight at 8:00 PM EST, that is if the game isn’t smoked out. It seems Chicago is now dealing with the effects of the smoke from Canadian wildfires that postponed a Phillies-Tigers game at Citizens Bank Park earlier this month.

If the game does take place, it will be the first time the Phillies will return to Wrigley Field after a near season-ending disaster of a series in late September last year. While still fighting to hold the final Wild Card spot, the Phillies were swept out of the North side and scored a total of three runs in three games while going 2-22 with RISP. Those offensive problems feel eerily similar to what the team has been going through over the last week, Mets incompetence aside.

Here’s how the Phillies lineup:

And here’s the lineup for the Cubs:

Discuss in the comments below as we await official word on the game’s status.