 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight 6/28/2023

Ranger Suárez was smokin’ in Chi-town

By Brian_McQuilkin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Brandon Marsh went yard twice to back a spectacular outing by Ranger Suárez
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Mets may have lost on Sunday, but the Phillies won it on their own last night. Let’s do it again.

Bring on the links:

Phillies News

MLB News

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...