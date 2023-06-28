Rise and Phight 6/28/2023

The Mets may have lost on Sunday, but the Phillies won it on their own last night. Let’s do it again.
another Mr. June is among us pic.twitter.com/L6SleqxsrW— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 28, 2023
Bring on the links:
Phillies News
- Noah Song is slated to throw in Clearwater as part of his rehab assignment. So what will his fate be after that?
- A ton of interesting Phillies’ history unfolded at Wrigley Field, including a 21-inning loss (Milt “Mule” Watson pitched the entire game) and Mike Schmidt’s four consecutive homers in an insane 18-16 win.
- Nick Maton, former member of the Daycare and ever-smiling fan favorite of 2022 who was traded along with Matt Vierling and Donny Sands to Detroit in January for Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens, is headed to Triple-A Toledo in the wake of season-long offensive and defensive struggles.
MLB News
- Jen Pawol is on the verge of becoming the first female MLB umpire, finally giving women the same opportunity of being berated by thousands of drunk strangers that men have enjoyed for over a century. (Here’s a version for those who are unable to access the article by The Athletic.)
- Not even ten weeks after his eighteenth birthday, David Clyde made his major league debut, and his story is a sad cautionary tale for talent that’s rushed.
- Rob Manfred says no to San Jose’s request to land an expansion team, unironically noting the A’s “complicated relocation process” as a reason. But also California has enough teams, don’t they?
Loading comments...