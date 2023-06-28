Gamethread 6/28: Phillies at Cubs

Earlier this month, Brandon Marsh mentioned that he thinks he could thrive in a post-apocalyptic environment when discussing the dense wildfire smoke the Phillies played in.

“I’ve been prepping for this since I was 6 years old. I’ve been playing Call of Duty. I’ve been playing zombies for years now,” Marsh told Alex Coffey of the Inquirer.

Well, it turns out he wasn’t wrong, as he clubbed two home runs into the thick clouds of smoke last night for his second career multi-home run game and first with the Phillies.

The air quality in Chicago appears to be even worse tonight, so we’ll once again have to wait and see if the game gets played.

Nevertheless, here’s the Phillies lineup:

And here’s the lineup for the Cubs:

Will the game be played? Would you be able to thrive in a zombies-like atmosphere? What’s your favorite Call of Duty Zombies map? Why am I asking you this on a baseball site? Let’s discuss it all in the comments!