Rise and Phight: 6/29/2023

Nick Castellanos needs to be an All Star.
After his three-run home run last night, Castellanos’ season line is up to .314/.359/.498. His average is third best among all outfielders and his 857 OPS is 9th best. He’s 5th in doubles among all MLB hitters with 24. Castellanos has 35 extra base hits this season in total after having just 40 all of last season.
He’s been the Phillies best, most consistent hitter through the first half of the season and deserves to represent the team at the All-Star Game.
