Rise and Phight 6/30/2023

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Today marks the last day of June, and what a June it was for the Phillies again. Kyle Schwarber clubbed home runs, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker dominated, Craig Kimbrel turned back the clock, Nick Castellanos made himself an All-Star, and the Phillies went 18-7 to put themselves right into the thick of the National League Wild Card picture.

It’s shaping up to be another eventful summer for Philadelphia.

Now to the links!

Phillies links

MLB links