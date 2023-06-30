Gamethread 6/30: Nationals at Phillies (6:05)

The Phillies are coming home fresh off of a nine game road winning streak and a current four game overall winning streak. These three games with the Nats mark the last home series for Philadelphia until after the All-Star break.
They’ll also be the final series with dates in the month of June. The Phillies will look to end their torrid month on a similar way it started, with a series win over the Nationals.
Here’s how the Phillies lineup:
Happy Friday #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 30, 2023
And here’s the lineup for the Nats:
keep it rolling, fellas— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2023
#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/hAQvTplrRH
How are you going to celebrate the end of June and your three day-but-not-really-but-kind-of-weekend?
