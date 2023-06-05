Rise and Phight: 6/5/2023

Is it possible that Kyle Schwarber is about to go on another June tear through baseball? It almost seems too much to ask, but his two home runs yesterday has to get one thinking that it could be happening yet again.
Of course, it would be nice if he didn’t just hit well in one month during a baseball season, but at this point, with the team struggling to score runs, beggars can’t be choosers, right?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Can you believe it has been an entire year already since Rob Thomson became manager of the Phillies?
- Just how long can the team continue to have a bullpen game when the fifth spot comes up in the rotation?
- Jose Alvarado is going to have another rehab outing on Tuesday to prepare to rejoin the team.
MLB news:
- June is here! How about some of the wackier stats from the season so far from your favorite, Jayson Stark.
- Torey Lovullo is getting an extension as the Diamondbacks’ manager, bringing his deal through the 2024 season.
- Marcell Ozuna was benched for not running out a ball in yesterday’s game in Arizona.
Loading comments...