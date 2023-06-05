 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 6/5/2023

It’s June, right? Someone is about to get really hot right?

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Is it possible that Kyle Schwarber is about to go on another June tear through baseball? It almost seems too much to ask, but his two home runs yesterday has to get one thinking that it could be happening yet again.

Of course, it would be nice if he didn’t just hit well in one month during a baseball season, but at this point, with the team struggling to score runs, beggars can’t be choosers, right?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...