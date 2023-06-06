Rise and Phight: 6/6/2023

Not gonna lie, I find the fact that Nick Maton pimped his home run last night to be exceptionally funny.

Nick Maton enjoyed that a bit. pic.twitter.com/TTMCarHjYl — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 6, 2023

You’re hitting barely your weight and the need to do this arises because....

Maybe it’s my curmudgeonly self acting up, but this is just hysterical to me.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: