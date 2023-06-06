Rise and Phight: 6/6/2023

Not gonna lie, I find the fact that Nick Maton pimped his home run last night to be exceptionally funny.
Nick Maton enjoyed that a bit. pic.twitter.com/TTMCarHjYl— Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 6, 2023
You’re hitting barely your weight and the need to do this arises because....
Maybe it’s my curmudgeonly self acting up, but this is just hysterical to me.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Just who are these Phillies this year? Matt Gelb takes a look at the team thus far into the season.
- Speaking of which, who the heck is Drew Ellis? He gave the team a bit a shake on Sunday and hopes it keeps going.
- It ain’t the bats that have been the issue with the team this season.
