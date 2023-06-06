 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 6/6/2023

Ok Maton, ok...

By Ethan Witte
Not gonna lie, I find the fact that Nick Maton pimped his home run last night to be exceptionally funny.

You’re hitting barely your weight and the need to do this arises because....

Maybe it’s my curmudgeonly self acting up, but this is just hysterical to me.

