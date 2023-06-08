Rise and Phight: 6/8/2023

Man, that smoke is really something?
The team had their game postponed to today, something they waited until the last second to decide, but it was the right decision. No real need to have them playing the game yesterday, especially if they had today open in order to move it a day.
Now if they can’t play today? Mmmmm....
Don’t know when they’d move it to.
Phillies news:
- Everything was smoked out yesterday in Philadelphia. It was also an issue in New York. Ya think it’ll be done today?
- The descriptions by the players of what it was like to play in Philadelphia the other night were funny.
- The Phillies ain’t gonna sell this trade deadline. That and other notes from Ken Rosenthal.
MLB news:
- Power rankings? Ok, sure, why not.
- So that Elly De La Cruz guy is pretty good, right? Mercy.
- For now, the Athletics decision to move operations to Las Vegas looks like it is in doubt. That’ll probably change.
