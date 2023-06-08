 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 6/8/2023

A smoke filled day off

By Ethan Witte
Man, that smoke is really something?

The team had their game postponed to today, something they waited until the last second to decide, but it was the right decision. No real need to have them playing the game yesterday, especially if they had today open in order to move it a day.

Now if they can’t play today? Mmmmm....

Don’t know when they’d move it to.

On to the links.

