Rise and Phight: 6/9/2023

Good, solid series by the Phillies as they sweep the Tigers. There has to be a modicum of knowing who they were playing and thinking this is what they should have done, but it’s still major league baseball and teams can win any game on any day. Still, with the Dodgers coming in this weekend and the team playing not particularly well prior to it, it’s nice to see them use the opportunity to get right.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Remember Joe Girardi? Seems that some colleges are sniffing around, with Girardi even turning down a job offer from one.
- The Drew Hutchison Revenge Tour begins soon.
- It sure looks like the starting rotation is rounding into form at the right time (I’d caution: it was the Tigers).
MLB news:
- The new rules were supposed to create action. Only, strikeouts are still going up with little sign of abating.
- The MLB draft is coming soon and it’s probably time to start researching players the Phillies might take. Here’s a mock draft to get things started.
- Maybe the Athletics aren’t moving to Las Vegas after all.
- Didi Gregorius is headed to the Pacific Northwest on a minor league deal.
- The Astros might not get one of their arms back to bolster the rotation as Lance McCullers has had a setback and needs an MRI.
