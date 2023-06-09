Does this guy know how to party OR WHAT? Phillies 5, Dodgers 4

Your lord and savior Kyle Schwarber reached base on 4/5 plate appearances, capped off by a buzzer-beating moon shot to give the Phillies a 5-4 win over the Dodgers in game one of a crucial weekend series.

It’s June. Good vibes are back. Kyle Schwarber is the king of the next 20 days.



pic.twitter.com/Q7Go1aTTeu — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) June 10, 2023

Ranger Suarez had his best start of the season, allowing just one run off a JD Martinez double in the top of the first inning. Ranger would give up just two hits and two walks the rest of the way along with eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers went with an “opener” as customary reliever Victor Gonzalez faced the first three batters before giving way to usual starter Michael Grove.

Schwarber was in the thick of the scoring all night, as he led off the third inning with his first triple of the season and was brought home two batters later on a Bryce Harper single to knot the score at 1-1.

Kyle Schwarber’s Triple to the tune of Pirates of the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/oh8rbE9EI1 — Phillies Muse (@Phillies_Muse) June 10, 2023

Edmundo Sosa led off a fifth inning rally with an infield single that could have been scored an error as it ate up Dodgers shortstop Miguel Vargas. Schwarber worked a five pitch walk to put runners on first and second with no outs and Nick Castellanos up to the plate. Nick worked a seven pitch 2-2 count before hitting a hanging slider to the left field gap, scoring Sosa and moving Schwarber to third.

️ GIVE NICK CASTELLANOS YOUR ALL STAR VOTES‼️pic.twitter.com/6KT9tpfbCu — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) June 10, 2023

With a 2-2 count on Harper, Grove missed with a low fastball that got past Dodgers catcher Will Smith, allowing Schwarber to score and Castellanos to move to third. After a flyout by Harper, Trea Turner laced a 1-2 fastball to left-center for an RBI single and a 4-1 Phillies advantage.

Matt Strahm came on in relief of Suarez and gave up back to back two-out homers to Mookie Betts (two-run) and Freddie Freeman (solo) to tie the game at 4-4.

MOOKIE AND FREDDIE, BACK-TO-BACK! pic.twitter.com/Oqjcq3I3sA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 10, 2023

Jose Alvarado re-entered the fray for his first appearance since coming off the injured list recovering from elbow inflammation. He got in a bit of a jam after allowing a leadoff double to Martinez and a two-out walk to Vargas before striking out Jonny Deluca to end the frame.

Things looked bleak in the late innings as Dodgers’ relievers Alex Vesia and Shelby Miller combined for 3.1 IP, 0 H, 6 Ks. Luckily, Alvarado and Gregory Soto got some nervy outs to stifle the Dodgers in the eighth and ninth innings and get the home team in position for the walk-off victory.

After Dodgers’ reliever Caleb Ferguson began the bottom of the ninth by retiring Drew Ellis and Sosa in fairly easy fashion, Schwarber continued his scorching performance in the month of June with a missile to the right-field second deck.

It was Kyle’s 4th homerun of the month and 17th of the season. After producing just a .115 BA and .300 OBP in May, Schwarber is off to a .267 BA and .405 OBP to begin June.

The Phillies have a chance to win the series tomorrow as Aaron Nola faces off against Dodgers’ young righthander Bobby Miller at 4:05pm.