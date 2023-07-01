It’s July: Phillies 19 Nationals 4

After a tough loss last night where the Phillies failed to capitalize on multiple offensive chances, it was time to right the ship in a big way.

Things didn’t start bright, however, after quick first innings from both teams, Dominic Smith found a power stroke on a 97 mph fastball to take the early lead.

Dominic Smith - Washington Nationals (4) pic.twitter.com/J0ZbvUasuj — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) July 1, 2023

The Phillies struggled on multiple occasions last night to drive in a game-tying run. After Bryce Harper’s leadoff double, JT Realmuto moved him over to third on a flyball to center.

With Josh Harrison on first, Alec Bohm drove a four-seam fastball right up the middle to tie the game, starting what would become a monster game for the young right handed hitter.

MacKenzie Gore found himself into more trouble in the third. After Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, each worked 5 pitch walks, it was up to the middle of the order to drive in runs.

Nick Castellanos slapped a single to left to load the bases to bring up Harper. Harper hit a slider right to Smith at first, who got the force out at second but nothing at first after Gore failed to cover.

With a 2-1 score, the Phillies kept working the baseball version of a mid-range offense (I’ve been in a basketball mood lately with free agency).

Realmuto blooped a single to no mans land between center field and second base to score Castellanos. Harrison then took a fastball to right for a sacrifice fly and extend the lead to 4-1.

If you like June Schwarber, you’ll love July Bohm. He walked the ball up-court and hit a three from way downtown to give them a 6-1 lead.

Gore desperately needed one more out to get out of the third and just couldn’t get it against the bottom of the Phillies’ order.

First, it was Sosa working just his third walk of the season followed by Pache knocking a double down the left-field line to make it 7-1. The athletic trainer then came out and Gore was pulled (hopefully he’s ok).

It was Amos Willingham’s turn to eat the game in the fourth. Turner began with a double to right center field to set up Castellanos.

With the potential death of Twitter, Castellanos sent an extra item to the social media app’s grave.

In case my bad Bohm joke wasn’t good enough, he spanked another two-run homer to left to make it 11-1.

In case you don’t quite get it, Bohm hit .434 with a 1.088 OPS last July, completely rebounding what was a very disappointing first few months.

Whether it was because of a couple of long layoffs between innings or whatever, Zack Wheeler ran into some fifth-inning trouble.

After a single from Ildemaro Vargas, CJ pulled a cutter to the right-center field gap to bring home the first run.

Next it was Lane Thomas fighting on an inside sinker to bring Abrams home. The Washington Nationals tacked on one more with a double to right from Luis García.

Three runs scored to make it 11-4 before Wheeler was able to get the third out, a flyball to center from Keibert Ruiz.

This was one of those nights where every ball dropped. It made you think “save some runs for tomorrow”.

However, Castellanos isn’t listening with double to center to make it 12-4. Harper did his own impression of Casty with a blooper of his own to make it 13-4. Realmuto added an extra run, grounding into a force out at second.

With runners on first and second, Bohm added another hit to make it 15-4, slapping a single to center.

You know who forgot to switch their calendar? Schwarber took a hanging breaking ball to right field and made it 19-4.

For games like this, you need a long man to get through multiple innings. Dylan Covey is that guy, finally getting into a game after sitting in the bullpen for a full week.

Covey finished off the last two innings to finally end a 19-run blowout and finally give the Phillies a positive run differential.

Ranger Suárez gets the ball for the finale of this three-game series tomorrow at 1:35, facing Trevor Williams who had a FIP of 5.34.