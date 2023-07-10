Rise and Phight: 7/10/2023

There is just something about Miami, man.

I wrote about this the other day in one of the links pieces and it something I didn’t want to believe would happen, but by golly it did. The team that looked so good playing the best team in baseball at the beginning of the week went to the other coast of Florida and laid a huge egg. It’s not the end of the world since it’s still early July, but boy did that feel disheartening heading into four days of no meaningful baseball. All you can do is just shake your head.

