Rise and Phight: 7/10/2023

There is just something about Miami, man.
I wrote about this the other day in one of the links pieces and it something I didn’t want to believe would happen, but by golly it did. The team that looked so good playing the best team in baseball at the beginning of the week went to the other coast of Florida and laid a huge egg. It’s not the end of the world since it’s still early July, but boy did that feel disheartening heading into four days of no meaningful baseball. All you can do is just shake your head.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Jose Alvarado had to hit the injured list again yesterday for his elbow. Hopefully, it’ll be a short stay.
- Bryce Harper knows he’s not BRYCE HARPER just yet, but he’d confident that that version is around the corner.
- Some of these Phillies are tired. This All-Star break is coming at just the right time for them.
MLB news:
- We hit on the Future Game yesterday a bit, so here are some more notes and observations from the day (please, MLB - make it nine innings again).
- The Yankees fired their hitting coach yesterday, the first time in a while they’ve made a change like this midseason.
Loading comments...