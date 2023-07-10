Hey! Craig Kimbrel is an All-Star too!

In case you didn’t see it the other day, Craig Kimbrel was named to his ninth All-Star team as a injury replacement.

This now gives the defending National League champions two All-Stars, which feels a little more respectable than them having a single representative.

What’s crazy about Kimbrel making the All-Star team nine times is not just the fact that he is doing it (note: take a look at some of the names who have been to that many All-Star games. Yowzah). It’s sometimes difficult to remember, but he was an absolutely dominant force at the back end of the Braves bullpen during his tenure there. His surprise trade to the Padres just days before the season was supposed to jumpstart that version of San Diego, but he would leave after the season via trade and head to Boston.

We’ve all heard about how much he struggled the past few years, but a quick glance at his Baseball Reference page shows that isn’t really the case. Sure, he hasn’t been the same Kimbrel he was in Atlanta, but he hasn’t been any kind of a slouch either.

In his eight previous selections, Kimbrel has gotten into the game six times, faced 22 batters, given up four hits, walked three and struck out nine. He’s only allowed one run to score, but did allow one inherited runner to score as well. He was credited with the win in 2017, but has not registered a save in the game. Maybe this will be the year since his manager with the Phillies is the manager of the National League!

C’mon Rob, if you got a lead in the ninth...