Rise and Phight: 7/11/2023

The Home Run Derby should go back to its old format. The new format is not conducive to good television since you can’t watch the majesty of their home runs going 450 feet. Those camera angles were terrible. Try something new, but that wasn’t that good.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Who is Ryan Howard’s favorite hitter on the Phillies? That and a lot of other tidbits in this interview with the Big Piece.
- In case you were wondering what drew the Phillies to Aiden Miller, it was clearly the power he possesses.
- The second half is coming. Here are things we should watch for as well as what the trade deadline could look like.
MLB news:
- Gerrit Cole and Zac Gallen are the starters for their leagues when the All-Star game kicks off tonight.
- Remember when the two leagues didn’t like each other? Those days are over. Now, they trade secrets with each other.
- MLB is leaving Oakland as they try to get more Black athletes involved in the game. Explain that, Manfred.
