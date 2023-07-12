Rise and Phight: 7/12/2023

Maybe I’m an old man grump, but the All-Star Game has gotten boring a bit since the pitchers are all throwing 500 miles per hour. Hitters are always basing their at bats on timing, so only seeing a guy once and having him throw gas has to be an issue for them. It’s all fun and games, of course, but for me....eh.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Who doesn’t love some grades for the first half of the season? Here are a few (note: we’ll have ours tomorrow).
- Pete Incaviglia is an independent league manager these days and is loving it. A good little interview with a member of “Macho Row”.
MLB news:
- Rob Manfred talked about a lot of topics yesterday, but an interesting one that stood out was about expansion.
- There is a company that is trying something new to help with sticky stuff in baseball these days.
- MLB does not want a postseason game to end on a pitch violation, so Manfred might be open to changing some things.
Loading comments...