Phillies MLR - Noah Song and a bunch of potential trade bait

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-6, 3.5 games back in second half standings)

Hitting Highlights:

Jake Cave - 54 GP, 217 AB, .355/.437/.710, 16 HR, 48 RBI, 28 BB, 52 K, 2 SB

Scott Kingery - 72 GP, 256 AB, .277/.353/.469, 11 HR, 30 RBI, 28 BB, 78 K, 18 SB

Simon Muzziotti - 72 GP, 275 AB, .345/.407/.465, 4 HR, 37 RBI, 28 BB, 41 K, 19 SB

Rafael Marchan - 18 GP, 64 AB, .234/.315/.328, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 6 BB, 6 K

Pitching Highlights:

Francisco Morales - 24.1 IP, 17 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 4 HR, 26 BB, 36 K

Luis Ortiz - 23 IP, 17 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 2 HR, 7 BB, 27 K

Nick Nelson - 25.1 IP, 25 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 4 HR, 15 BB, 23 K

Bailey Falter - 33 IP, 35 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 6 HR, 15 BB, 22 K

After finishing the first half of the standings at 36-37, things have seemingly stayed on the same path for the IronPigs with the lack of pitching really holding them back. That isn’t anything we didn’t know as any decent arms are going to be up with the big club for obvious reasons. Jake Cave might be their best AAAA player they’ve had in years, too bad we know that doesn’t translate to MLB. Scott Kingery has somewhat ressurected his career and could be a call-up if a middle-infielder goes does...or they decided they had enough of Josh Harrison. Simon Muzziotti could be good trade bait this trade deadline with the season he is having.

Reading Fightin Phils (5-6, 4.5 games back in second half standings)

Hitting Highlights:

Carlos De La Cruz - 77 GP, 316 AB, .288/.362/.500, 16 HR, 42 RBI, 28 BB, 90 K, 2 SB

Ethan Wilson - 64 GP, 247 AB, .275/.321/.494, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 15 BB, 65 K, 7 SB

Johan Rojas - 56 GP, 320 AB, .306/.361/.484, 9 HR, 45 RBI, 24 BB, 59 K, 30 SB

Matt Kroon - 62 GP, 228 AB, .320/.389/.465, 4 HR, 37 RBI, 27 BB, 53 K, 15 SB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 18 GP, 72 AB, .194/.237/.264, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 3 BB, 31 K

Pitching Highlights:

Mick Abel - 60.2 IP, 44 H, 34 R, 32 ER, 9 HR, 35 BB, 70 K

Griff McGarry - 32.2 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 2 HR, 25 BB, 42 K

Brett Schulze - 31 IP, 23 H, 18 R, 17 ER, 3 HR, 13 BB, 48 K

Cristian Hernandez - 35.2 IP, 34 H, 16 R, 12 ER, 6 HR, 14 BB, 41 K

Dominic Pipkin - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Orion Kerkering - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

A 5-6 record so far is good for Reading who finished the first half at 28-40. The offense has been fantastic, lead by Carlos De La Cruz and Johan Rojas. Both have broken out in a big way and could be viewed as potential trade pieces depending on what the Phillies are targeting this month. Has Cristian Pache made Rojas redundant? Who knows! Jhailyn Ortiz was assigned to AA after seemingly holding his own in AAA prior to getting hurt. Mick Abel was featured as the starting pitcher in the Future’s Game this week. The 21 year old has had an up and down 2023. Griff McGarry has also had a tough go with it, with that pitch command wavering. Dominic Pipkin is back from injury and could be a bullpen arm to keep an eye on. The other eye should be on Orion Kerkering who lit up both Clearwater and Jersey Shore, getting promoted last week. Kerkering has 49 strikeouts to 7 walks in 32.2 innings across 3 levels this season.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (6-9, 5 games back in second half)

Hitting Highlights:

Rixon Wingrove - 72 GP, 268 AB, .261/.336/.459, 13 HR, 50 RBI, 26 BB, 91 K, 5 SB

Marcus Lee Sang - 75 GP, 270 AB, .270/.390/.426, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 50 BB, 102 K, 19 SB

Casey Martin - 52 GP, 182 AB, .280/.367/.456, 6 HR, 21 RBI, 23 BB, 51 K, 16 SB

Hao-Yu Lee - 50 GP, 191 AB, .262/.347/.346, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 21 BB, 39 K, 11 SB

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - 24 GP, 93 AB, .258/.352/.419, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 13 BB, 27 K, 2 SB

Kendall Simmons - 24 GP, 90 AB, .311/.404/.600, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 26 K, 2 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Gunner Mayer - 46.1 IP, 44 H, 26 R, 26 ER, 3 HR, 31 BB, 57

Tommy McCollum - 32 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 23 BB, 53 K

Jordi Martinez - 36 IP, 35 H, 19 R, 14 ER, 3 HR, 18 BB, 47 K

Rodolfo Sanchez - 33 IP, 27 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 1 HR, 20 BB, 38 K

Wesley Moore - 11 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 4 BB, 16 K

A mixed bag for Jersey Shore in this second half after finishing the first at 35-30. The Aussie has put up an impressive power-game given the home park he hits in. Marcus Lee Sang might be a decent prospect if he can get his strikeouts under control. Kendall Simmons was have a nice comeback season, but has been out of the BlueClaws lineup since late-May. He is rehabbing in the GCL now. Hao-Yu Lee has struggled, which is not something many of us would have suspected given his 2022. Tommy McCollum becomes the must-watch prospect in High-A for the Phillies prospects now that Orion Kerkering has graduated.

Clearwater Threshers (11-4, 1 game lead in second half)

Hitting Highlights:

Cade Fergus - 59 GP, 177 AB, .237/.348/.458, 8 HR, 36 RBI, 24 BB, 78 K, 6 SB

Bryan Rincon - 63 GP, 218 AB, .216/.342/.362, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 39 BB, 56 K, 14 SB

Justin Crawford - 52 GP, 209 AB, .344/.390/.464, 1 HR, 37 RBI, 15 BB, 40 K, 35 SB

William Bergolla - 20 GP, 69 AB, .246/.379/.261, 0 HR, 7 RBI, 16 BB, 7 K

Emaarion Boyd - 58 GP, 205 AB, .283/.401/.341, 0 HR, 19 RBI, 25 BB, 35 K, 41 SB

Pitching Highlights:

Samuel Aldegheri - 57 IP, 49 H, 22 R, 20 ER, 5 HR, 20 BB, 72 K

Alex McFarlane - 46 IP, 39 H, 19 R, 19 ER, 4 HR, 28 BB, 63 K

Wen Hui Pan - 43 IP, 23 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 HR, 14 BB, 58 K

Jean Cabrera - 50.2 IP, 66 H, 27 R, 24 ER, 3 HR, 11 BB, 55 K

Estibenzon Jimenez - 47.1 IP, 46 H, 25 R, 20 ER, 6 HR, 19 BB, 46 K

Noah Song - 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K

There seems to be no stopping the Threshers, who have already secured a playoff spot with coming in 1st in the first half at 44-21. They are doing it mostly on the back of some superb pitching highlighted by the 21 year old Italian, Aldegheri and the new hot starting pitching prospect, McFarlane. Both could be seeing promotions to Jersey Shore before the end of the season. Wen Hui Pan has been quite the find for the Phillies and combined with Hao-Yu Lee, will lead to more Asian player signings in the future. Noah Song made his first professional baseball appearance since 2019. If you don’t know, Song was in the US Naval Academy serving a 5-year term as a then very hot prospect. Thus preventing him from actually starting his professional baseball career. This offseason the Phillies took him in the Rule-5 draft and he has been “rehabbing” at the Phillies complex. It will be interesting to see how long it will take him to come back and if he will factor into the big league club or be offered back to the Red Sox.