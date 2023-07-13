 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 7/13/2023

It’s almost time for baseball again

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

It was reported yesterday that Juan Soto hopped aboard the plane that was bringing the Phillies back to Philadelphia. It was likely a matter of convenience since they were all headed to the same place, but let’s hope they were doing a little bit of recruiting along the way. Soto is a free agent soon and would look quite good in red pinstripes.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...