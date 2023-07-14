Rise and Phight: 7/14/2023

The Phillies released their 2024 schedule yesterday to almost no fanfare, which is aweome. In the NFL, three hour programs are devoted to analyzing each game of a 17-game schedule with rosters that will surely change in the days, even weeks, after that schedule is released. It’s a silly exercise; always has been. With MLB, teams know they’re going to play everyone now. It’s just a matter of when. Their schedule looks rather difficult in late August/early September at this point, but again, rosters change and those teams may not be as daunting as they are now.
What I do know: I’ll see you in Seattle.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Oh man, here we go. Seems a player catching a flight with another team will lead to a full column speculating free agency plans.
- There was definite momentum at the end of the first half. The team hopes to capitalize on that momentum, starting today.
- Here are some reasons why the team should still be making a run at the playoffs.
- The team took some risks at the beginning of the draft this week. Here are some reasons why they did.
MLB news:
- The All-Star Game got record low viewership yet again. In the end: who really cares?
- How is each team’s fanbase feeling now that the second half is about to get underway? This is a fun little exercise.
- Who made out the best during the draft, getting the best hauls from what they were looking to do?
