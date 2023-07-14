Rise and Phight: 7/14/2023

The Phillies released their 2024 schedule yesterday to almost no fanfare, which is aweome. In the NFL, three hour programs are devoted to analyzing each game of a 17-game schedule with rosters that will surely change in the days, even weeks, after that schedule is released. It’s a silly exercise; always has been. With MLB, teams know they’re going to play everyone now. It’s just a matter of when. Their schedule looks rather difficult in late August/early September at this point, but again, rosters change and those teams may not be as daunting as they are now.

What I do know: I’ll see you in Seattle.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: