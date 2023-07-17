Rise and Phight: 7/17/2023

Yes, the Phillies took three of four from San Diego this weekend, a series that might just bury the Padres for this season, but for me, the biggest takeaway was not from either team.

The umpiring, particularly behind the plate, was just atrocious the whole series.

This was Saturday:

Sunday’s was not available by publishing time, but it has to be bad. Or it’s probably good, who knows. Relying on the box that Comcast provides can sometimes be problematic as well, but just anecdotally, there were too many missed calls in what was actually an important weekend for both teams.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: