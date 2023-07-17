Reader Poll: How do you feel about Kyle Schwarber leading off?

The topic of who should be leading off for the Phillies, and in particular the merits of Kyle Schwarber leading off, has gotten a lot of discussion among fans and media since last year.

It became a hot topic again when Trea Turner was signed and was presumed to be the team’s leadoff hitter for 2023. He and the team struggled, and manager Rob Thomson shuffled the lineup and put Schwarber back in first spot.

Without rehashing the arguments here, as of now how do you feel about it?