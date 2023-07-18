Winning despite themselves: Phillies 4, Brewers 3

If you were going to draw up a formula for victory, it probably wouldn’t include making three errors - as well as a couple of other defensive plays that weren’t made - and going two for ten with runners in scoring position. But thanks to a strong start by Aaron Nola, good relief work by Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel, and just enough offense, the Phillies were able to overcome their mistakes and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Kyle Schwarber entered the night having hit home runs in three straight games. It only took one pitch to extend that streak to four.

July Schwarber has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/bjLnsZluZR — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 18, 2023

An RBI groundout by Alec Bohm in the second and an RBI single by Nick Castellanos in the third extended the lead to 3-0, but with three runners left on base across the two innings, the opportunity for more was there.

Aaron Nola hadn’t pitched in eight days, and the rest appeared to agree with him. He retired the first 14 batters he faced and looked in complete control. Nola actually got some help from his defense in the fifth when an unexpected name made a highlight worthy play.

Kyle Schwarber takes away an extra-base hit! pic.twitter.com/9M8hYUFcQ0 — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2023

Unfortunately, immediately after that play, Ramiel Tapia broke up the perfect game with an infield single. And as too often happens with Nola in the middle innings, a baserunner aboard meant a run scored. Andruw Monasterio followed with a double (which arguably should have been caught by Brandon Marsh) to score one run, and then another infield single plus an error by first baseman Darick Hall cut the lead to 3-2.

Bryson Stott got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single, but the Phillies’ offense largely went quiet after that. That looked like it might prove costly in the eighth when a missed opportunity to turn a double play allowed the Brewers to score another run.

The Phillies have never turned a double play in my lifetime — TonyD (@Whotony) July 19, 2023

With Craig Kimbrel on the mound to protect the one-run lead, the Phillies defense tried to give the game away in the ninth. Stott failed to field a bad hop grounder, putting the potential tying run on board, and an errant pickoff throw put him on second. But Kimbrel survived the miscues, and he coaxed a pop up to center to end the game.

They’ll be back at it tomorrow. Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to start the game for the Phillies, and while he’s pitched admirably this season, he’s still their fifth best starter. It would behoove them to limit the number of mistakes if they’re planning on winning that one too.