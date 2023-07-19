Rise and Phight: 7/19/2023

The Phillies announced they signed Aidan Miller, their top overall draft pick, yesterday, which is great since it gets him into the system a lot sooner. I know some clamor for the days of not having a slotting system in place for signing draft picks (I know I do), but getting these kids in the system is good thing for the franchise. Exposure to professional pitching, no matter how scattershot it is at the lower levels, as soon as possible can only improve the kids’ chances of making it to the majors. Here’s hoping they’re successful at doing so.

