Rise and Phight: 7/19/2023

The Phillies announced they signed Aidan Miller, their top overall draft pick, yesterday, which is great since it gets him into the system a lot sooner. I know some clamor for the days of not having a slotting system in place for signing draft picks (I know I do), but getting these kids in the system is good thing for the franchise. Exposure to professional pitching, no matter how scattershot it is at the lower levels, as soon as possible can only improve the kids’ chances of making it to the majors. Here’s hoping they’re successful at doing so.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Looks like the Andrew Painter to the majors idea is officially over for the 2023 season. Just get him healthy, please.
- Bryce Harper isn’t likely to play first base at home, probably waiting until the team goes to Cleveland.
- If you want your ears to bleed a little bit, Dave Dombrowski was on with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman.
- Nick Castellanos has taken Johan Rojas as his new protégé for the time being.
MLB news:
- MLB is staying out west with their media takeovers, now beginning to broadcast Diamondbacks games.
- Paul Skenes is reportedly about to get paid, breaking the record for the top overall pick by a shade over a million.
- I know this isn’t really baseball news, but I’m always fascinated by these rankings since I watch a lot of MLB TV.
