Rise and Phight: 7/2/2023

That sure was a lot of runs, a welcome sight especially after the disappointing loss on Friday to the Nationals. Maybe you were like me and got a little concerned with Washington smacking Zack Wheeler around a little bit toward the end of his outing, but I’d chalk it up a bit to his just wanting to get through his stint without getting injured. Who knows, but a win is a win, no matter how they get it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is a trio of prospects down on the farm that are generating a lot of excitement for the Phillies.
- The team is on an 86 win pace through this season so far. How are they feeling about that prediction?
- Cristopher Sanchez needed to keep his walks in check to keep getting a shot. So far he has and the team thinks he can keep it going.
MLB news:
- Are you like me and a little unfamiliar with the names in the draft this year? Use this primer to get yourself ready.
- Speaking of primers, how about one that gets you all ready for the trade deadline, a deadline that apparently already started.
- One of MLB’s best ideas has been to introduce All-Star jerseys instead of the team’s uniforms. Here is this year’s version. Now where is that sarcasm font?
